Singapore's Role in Bengaluru's Tech Revolution: A 30-Year Partnership

A senior Karnataka official highlights Singapore's pivotal role in Bengaluru's growth as a global technology hub over the past 30 years. The collaboration includes key partnerships, like those with Capitaland and introduces initiatives aimed at scaling business through global collaborations, talent mobility, and tech startup growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:53 IST
Singapore has played a crucial role in positioning Bengaluru as a global technology hub over the last 30 years, according to a senior official from the Karnataka government.

Ekroop Caur, Secretary to Government of Karnataka, emphasized the deep-seated association between the two regions, which began with the tech revolution in Bengaluru three decades ago. One of Karnataka's significant partners, Singapore's Capitaland, continues to pioneer public-private partnerships in tech infrastructure.

Caur highlighted the mutual benefits of this collaboration, stating that Bengaluru can accelerate business growth via Singapore. She also noted that the mobility of Indian talent and the return of Indian-origin startups to Bengaluru could boost the city's burgeoning tech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

