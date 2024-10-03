Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Partners with Nidec for Electric Drive Innovation

Ashok Leyland has partnered with Japanese firm Nidec to develop e-drive motors for commercial vehicles. The collaboration aims to establish a Centre of Excellence for Electric Drive Units, focusing on motor technologies and power electronics for EVs. Joint R&D efforts will enhance electric mobility capabilities.

Ashok Leyland Partners with Nidec for Electric Drive Innovation
Ashok Leyland, a leader in commercial vehicle manufacturing, announced a strategic partnership with Japan-based Nidec to innovate in the electric vehicle space. The move aims to revolutionize e-drive motor technologies.

The collaboration includes the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Electric Drive Units, dedicated to advancing motor technology and power electronics systems. This initiative is part of a comprehensive effort to address India's unique commercial vehicle market needs, according to Ashok Leyland's CEO, Shenu Agarwal.

Further, Ashok Leyland will also continue sourcing motors from Nidec for its current electric vehicle offerings while exploring new R&D avenues. The announcement coincides with the recent launch of the Prime Minister E-Drive Scheme to boost EV adoption and infrastructure in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

