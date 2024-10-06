Exicom's Strategic Acquisition: Pioneering EV Charging Innovation

Indian firm Exicom has bolstered its position in the global EV charging market with the strategic acquisition of US-based Tritium for USD 37 million, enhancing its foothold in DC fast charging technology.

According to Exicom's managing director, Anant Nahata, the company plans to establish a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad by 2025, utilizing Tritium's technology to develop advanced solutions for electric vehicles.

This acquisition will help Exicom harness synergies with Tritium's workforce and drive innovations to deliver world-class products and tackle India's diverse climatic challenges within the EV infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)