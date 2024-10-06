Left Menu

Exicom's Strategic Acquisition: Pioneering EV Charging Innovation

Exicom, an Indian EV charging firm, has acquired US-based Tritium for USD 37 million to enhance its capabilities in DC fast charging technology. The acquisition enables Exicom to leverage Tritium's expertise and workforce, expanding its manufacturing operations in Hyderabad and boosting its innovation in the EV sector globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:26 IST
Indian firm Exicom has bolstered its position in the global EV charging market with the strategic acquisition of US-based Tritium for USD 37 million, enhancing its foothold in DC fast charging technology.

According to Exicom's managing director, Anant Nahata, the company plans to establish a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad by 2025, utilizing Tritium's technology to develop advanced solutions for electric vehicles.

This acquisition will help Exicom harness synergies with Tritium's workforce and drive innovations to deliver world-class products and tackle India's diverse climatic challenges within the EV infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

