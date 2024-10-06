Uttarakhand's Digital Defence: Overcoming Malware Setback
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews the malware attack that closed the state's data centre. He ensures systems are restored, states no data loss occurred, and plans for a Cyber Security Task Force to prevent future incidents. Security audits and updates to IT infrastructure are advised.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has convened a critical meeting to address the recent malware attack that briefly incapacitated the state's data centre.
The Chief Minister has tasked officials with completing a comprehensive scanning of the data centre and ensuring the resumption of all vital websites and services by Monday. Dhami emphasized the urgent need for a Cyber Security Task Force to safeguard against future threats.
To bolster security, Dhami has mandated a thorough audit of the State Data Centre and websites, urging for the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre. He also warned of stringent action against any negligence found within the Information Technology Development Agency and reiterated the importance of keeping antivirus systems up-to-date in all government offices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Approves Funds for Key Projects, Announces DA Hike
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Lauds BJP's Decade-Long Achievements at Panchkula Rally
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Rallies for BJP in Haryana, Criticizes Congress Governance
NSE to Triple Colocation Data Centre Capacity in Mumbai HQ
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action on Land Misuse, Reviews Uniform Civil Code Progress