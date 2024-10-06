Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Digital Defence: Overcoming Malware Setback

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews the malware attack that closed the state's data centre. He ensures systems are restored, states no data loss occurred, and plans for a Cyber Security Task Force to prevent future incidents. Security audits and updates to IT infrastructure are advised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:04 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has convened a critical meeting to address the recent malware attack that briefly incapacitated the state's data centre.

The Chief Minister has tasked officials with completing a comprehensive scanning of the data centre and ensuring the resumption of all vital websites and services by Monday. Dhami emphasized the urgent need for a Cyber Security Task Force to safeguard against future threats.

To bolster security, Dhami has mandated a thorough audit of the State Data Centre and websites, urging for the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre. He also warned of stringent action against any negligence found within the Information Technology Development Agency and reiterated the importance of keeping antivirus systems up-to-date in all government offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

