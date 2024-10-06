Uttarakhand's Digital Defence: Overcoming Malware Setback

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has convened a critical meeting to address the recent malware attack that briefly incapacitated the state's data centre.

The Chief Minister has tasked officials with completing a comprehensive scanning of the data centre and ensuring the resumption of all vital websites and services by Monday. Dhami emphasized the urgent need for a Cyber Security Task Force to safeguard against future threats.

To bolster security, Dhami has mandated a thorough audit of the State Data Centre and websites, urging for the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre. He also warned of stringent action against any negligence found within the Information Technology Development Agency and reiterated the importance of keeping antivirus systems up-to-date in all government offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)