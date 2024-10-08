Left Menu

Tredence Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency

Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions firm, has earned AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency status. This accomplishment showcases its expertise in transforming business operations in the travel and hospitality industry by utilizing data analytics for personalized customer experiences and operational efficiency improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tredence, a prominent data science and AI solutions company, has announced its achievement of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status. This accolade highlights Tredence's proficiency in assisting travel and hospitality firms to enhance their operational efficiency and customer experiences through advanced analytics.

The AWS Travel and Hospitality practice supports a range of sectors including airlines and restaurants by connecting them to seasoned partners. Achieving this competency positions Tredence as a distinguished AWS Partner specializing in Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, and more, offering strategic counsel and deployment services.

Tredence, leveraging AWS's robust platform, provides bespoke AI solution accelerators to tackle unique industry challenges and drive new revenue streams. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Tredence continues to showcase a profound understanding of AWS services, ensuring secure, scalable solutions for their clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

