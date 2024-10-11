Left Menu

Russian Outrage Over US-Japan Military Drills

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned Japan's plans to conduct joint military exercises with the United States near the Russian border. The ministry criticized the expanding scale of these drills, citing the involvement of non-regional NATO states. Russia warned of potential countermeasures to protect its sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:56 IST
Russian Outrage Over US-Japan Military Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a forceful statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned upcoming joint military exercises between Japan and the United States scheduled later this month and next. The drills are planned on Japanese territories near the Russian frontier, a move that Moscow views as provocative and unacceptable.

Moscow's disapproval was intensified by the expanding scale of the exercises, involving NATO members outside the region—a factor that underscores its strategic concerns. The foreign ministry expressed extreme regret over what it described as Japan's short-sighted oversight of its diplomatic warnings.

The Russian government has notified the Japanese embassy in Moscow, emphasizing the inevitability of 'appropriate countermeasures' to safeguard Russia's sovereignty. The ministry's statements suggest heightened geopolitical tensions as Russia prepares its defensive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024