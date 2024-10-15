NASA and SpaceX Prepare for Space Station Undocking

NASA, in collaboration with SpaceX, is preparing for an important maneuver in their ongoing space mission. The scheduled time for undocking from the International Space Station is set for no earlier than 3:05 a.m. on Friday, October 18.

This undocking is part of a series of strategic operations between the two organizations, aimed at advancing their capabilities in outer space. It highlights the growing efficiency and cooperation between NASA and private space companies like SpaceX.

As this significant date approaches, both NASA and SpaceX emphasize the importance of precision and safety in executing this crucial operation. These endeavors continue to pave the way for future space exploration and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)