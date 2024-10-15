Left Menu

Modi Advocates for Global Digital Tech Framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a global framework to regulate digital technology and artificial intelligence. At the International Telecommunication Union and India Mobile Congress, he highlighted the need for international cooperation in creating inclusive digital standards to safeguard security, privacy, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for a global framework regulating digital technology and the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Speaking at the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and the India Mobile Congress, Modi stressed that an interconnected world requires security measures beyond national borders.

Modi urged international institutions to craft clear guidelines or 'dos and don'ts' for digital technology, akin to global aviation regulations, and emphasized the importance of such frameworks for maintaining digital security and privacy. He highlighted India's proactive role in this technological revolution, emphasizing inclusivity, security, and adaptability to future challenges.

Modi touted India's achievements in digital transformation, citing significant mobile and internet penetration, and urged for a human-centric approach to technology. His call to action seeks to ensure equitable access and ethical standards across the globe, with India offering to share its successful experience in building digital public infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

