Modi Advocates for Global Digital Tech Framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for a global framework regulating digital technology and the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Speaking at the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and the India Mobile Congress, Modi stressed that an interconnected world requires security measures beyond national borders.

Modi urged international institutions to craft clear guidelines or 'dos and don'ts' for digital technology, akin to global aviation regulations, and emphasized the importance of such frameworks for maintaining digital security and privacy. He highlighted India's proactive role in this technological revolution, emphasizing inclusivity, security, and adaptability to future challenges.

Modi touted India's achievements in digital transformation, citing significant mobile and internet penetration, and urged for a human-centric approach to technology. His call to action seeks to ensure equitable access and ethical standards across the globe, with India offering to share its successful experience in building digital public infrastructure.

