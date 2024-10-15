Left Menu

India-Sweden Innovation Day: Building Bridges for a Sustainable Future

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the collaboration potential between India and Sweden in developing solutions for energy and health challenges. Highlighting the India-Sweden Innovation Day, he discussed joint efforts in innovation, research, and green technology. The partnership also involves governmental and private sector engagements in various fields.

Union minister Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has highlighted the vast potential for collaboration between India and Sweden to develop scalable and cost-effective solutions for energy and health challenges.

Speaking at the 11th India-Sweden Innovation Day, Singh underscored Sweden's leadership in global innovation, noting its second place in the Global Innovation Index 2024.

With several government and private sector partnerships, Singh emphasized the focus on technology, green solutions, and international cooperation, particularly in net-zero emissions, digital infrastructure, and defense sectors. He also announced Sweden's involvement in India's ambitious space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

