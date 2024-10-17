Left Menu

AI-Powered Surveillance to Secure Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is deploying an AI-enhanced surveillance system for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The plan includes 2,750 CCTV cameras and a central control room for real-time monitoring. Measures include AI-based parking management and a helpline, aiming for efficient crowd management and enhanced safety during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government will introduce an advanced surveillance system powered by artificial intelligence to ensure the safety of millions of devotees expected at the Maha Kumbh in 2025.

This significant religious gathering, held every 12 years, will occur in Prayagraj from January 14 to February 26. To enhance security, the government plans to install more than 2,750 CCTV cameras, including AI-equipped units, around the city, linked to a central control room for real-time incident monitoring and response.

The preparations, reviewed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, focus on comprehensive safety measures, including the strategic placement of AI cameras for crowd monitoring. With an expected influx of over 25 crore devotees, specific arrangements include a dedicated control room unit, a 50-seat call center, and extensive parking facilities equipped with an AI-based management system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

