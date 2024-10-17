MumbaiHacks: Pioneering AI Innovation in India
Mumbai is becoming a leader in generative AI innovation with MumbaiHacks, India's largest AI hackathon. TEAM, alongside partners like NVIDIA and Meta, is hosting this event at ATLAS SkillTech University. The hackathon will feature four tracks focused on social good, finance, entertainment, and SaaS, aiming to solve pressing challenges.
Mumbai is set to become a global leader in AI innovation with 'MumbaiHacks,' India's largest generative AI hackathon. Organized by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) and partners like NVIDIA and Meta, the event will take place at ATLAS SkillTech University on October 25th and 26th, 2024.
As part of a broader AI Week, the hackathon aims to position Mumbai as a tech hub by hosting over 2,000 developers focusing on key challenges in sectors such as social good, finance, entertainment, and SaaS. The event will bring together engineers, developers, policymakers, civil society, and key industry figures.
TEAM's collaboration with prominent figures and companies will be crucial in promoting innovation and addressing societal challenges through AI. Mumbai's growing status as a global tech hub is highlighted by this landmark event, which promises to redefine expectations and drive impactful change.
