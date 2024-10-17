Meta and Blumhouse Test New AI in Filmmaking
Meta partners with Blumhouse Productions to test its new generative AI video model Movie Gen. The collaboration includes filmmakers Aneesh Chaganty, The Spurlock Sisters, and Casey Affleck, who will use AI-generated clips in short films. Meta aims to integrate creative industries amid copyright concerns.
Meta has announced a collaboration with Blumhouse Productions, the studio credited with hits such as 'The Purge' and 'Get Out,' to test its latest AI offering, Movie Gen. This innovative tool promises to create compelling video and audio clips based on user prompts.
The initiative is part of Meta's strategy to align with the creative industries, even as it navigates the complex legal waters of copyright. Laura Collins, Meta's spokesperson, emphasized the potential of AI in filmmaking, stating that selected filmmakers Aneesh Chaganty and Casey Affleck, among others, are set to use Movie Gen in their upcoming short films.
Despite legal challenges from copyright owners regarding the use of AI, Meta remains committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies while ensuring that artistic innovation remains at the forefront. Their partnership with industry leaders highlights an ongoing effort to redefine storytelling in the era of AI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
