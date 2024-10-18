Samsung's Texas Chip Plant: Delays and Challenges Ahead
Samsung Electronics has delayed equipment deliveries for its new Texas chip facility due to a lack of major customers, impacting its expansion into contract chip manufacturing and highlighting competitive challenges with industry leaders like TSMC.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:17 IST
Samsung Electronics has taken a step back in its ambitious plans to expand its chip manufacturing operations in Texas, delaying the receipt of crucial ASML chipmaking equipment.
Insiders report that the hold-up is due to Samsung's inability to secure significant customers for the $17 billion Taylor factory project, leading to a pause in related supplier orders and staffing reallocations.
This delay emphasizes the uphill battle Samsung faces in competing with industry giants such as Taiwan's TSMC, which are swiftly advancing production to meet soaring demand for advanced AI chips.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KLM Aims to Soar: Cost Cuts and Strategic Delays to Enhance Profits
Stalled Justice: Examining the Trial Delays in Prayagraj
Forging a Resilient Future: US-India Strengthen Critical Minerals and Semiconductors Partnership
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Jal Jeevan Mission Delays
Court Crackdown on Delays in 2020 Delhi Riots Case