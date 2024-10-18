Unleashing Innovation: Transforming Defence Technology

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the transformative impact of unconventional technology on modern warfare, urging adoption of innovative ideas to navigate these changes successfully.

Speaking at the 'DRDO-Industry Workshop on Defence Technology Acceleration', Singh called for a shift from mere participation to leadership within the private sector in the defence space.

He launched 'Dare to Dream 5.0', encouraging innovators and start-ups to develop cutting-edge solutions and reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a tech-driven defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)