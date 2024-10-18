Unleashing Innovation: Transforming Defence Technology
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the vital role of unconventional technology in transforming modern warfare. Addressing a workshop at DRDO, he urges private sector leadership and innovation, launching 'Dare to Dream 5.0' to boost defence application ideas, and celebrates past innovators in defence technology solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the transformative impact of unconventional technology on modern warfare, urging adoption of innovative ideas to navigate these changes successfully.
Speaking at the 'DRDO-Industry Workshop on Defence Technology Acceleration', Singh called for a shift from mere participation to leadership within the private sector in the defence space.
He launched 'Dare to Dream 5.0', encouraging innovators and start-ups to develop cutting-edge solutions and reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a tech-driven defence sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence
- technology
- innovation
- Rajnath Singh
- warfare
- DRDO
- private sector
- Dare to Dream
- modernize
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navigating Health Governance in Crisis Zones: How the Private Sector Can Bridge the Gaps
Rajnath Singh's Vision: Boosting Private Sector Role in India's Defence Production
Cyber and Economic Warfare: Beijing's New Strategy Against Taiwan
Revolutionizing Warfare: Dual-Use Tech Emerges in Defense
Fiscal Warfare: Tax Shares or Political Power Plays in Himachal Pradesh?