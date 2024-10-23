Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Turkish Aviation Headquarters

A significant explosion took place at the Turkish aviation company TUSAS headquarters in Ankara, followed by gunfire in the vicinity. The exact cause remains undetermined, though some reports suggest a possible suicide attack. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:39 IST
Explosion Rocks Turkish Aviation Headquarters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An explosion shook the headquarters of Turkish aviation company TUSAS in Ankara, causing alarm across the area as subsequent gunfire was reported. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency covered the incident on Wednesday.

Details on the explosion and gunfire remain scarce, with speculation about a potential suicide attack circulating among the media. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding these claims.

Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the location as investigations continued to determine the true nature and motive behind the shocking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024