Explosion Rocks Turkish Aviation Headquarters

An explosion shook the headquarters of Turkish aviation company TUSAS in Ankara, causing alarm across the area as subsequent gunfire was reported. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency covered the incident on Wednesday.

Details on the explosion and gunfire remain scarce, with speculation about a potential suicide attack circulating among the media. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding these claims.

Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the location as investigations continued to determine the true nature and motive behind the shocking event.

