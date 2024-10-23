Explosion Rocks Turkish Aviation Headquarters
A significant explosion took place at the Turkish aviation company TUSAS headquarters in Ankara, followed by gunfire in the vicinity. The exact cause remains undetermined, though some reports suggest a possible suicide attack. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to manage the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:39 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
An explosion shook the headquarters of Turkish aviation company TUSAS in Ankara, causing alarm across the area as subsequent gunfire was reported. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency covered the incident on Wednesday.
Details on the explosion and gunfire remain scarce, with speculation about a potential suicide attack circulating among the media. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding these claims.
Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the location as investigations continued to determine the true nature and motive behind the shocking event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Forces Thwart Suicide Attack in Balochistan, Two Terrorists Kill
Youth Injured in Noida Gunfire: Police Launch Manhunt
Turkish media reports say explosion and gunfire is heard at premise of state aerospace company, reports AP.
Tragedy at Homecoming: Chaos, Gunfire, and Youth Violence in Mississippi
Delhi Chaos: Gunfire Erupts, Bystander Injured in Money Dispute