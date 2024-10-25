Space Showdown: Global Race for Lunar Rock Secrets

Nasa is in talks with Chinese officials to allow American scientists to study moon rocks collected by China, signaling increased communication between Washington and Beijing regarding space exploration. In 2020, China's Chang'e-5 mission marked it as the third nation to collect lunar samples.

China's state security ministry claims foreign spies are targeting its space program secrets amid intensifying space arms race, asserting space security as crucial for China's development. China views Western nations, forming space combat forces, as major competitors.

The European Space Agency announced measures to accelerate payments to the space industry amidst job cuts. Furthermore, discussions with SpaceX aim to combat growing space debris. Meanwhile, Deep Blue Aerospace plans to sell tickets for 2027 space tourism flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)