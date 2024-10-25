Life Sentence for Northern Irish Man in Global Child Abuse Case

In a significant ruling, 26-year-old Alexander McCartney from Northern Ireland has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in mass online child sexual abuse and blackmail. The case, which has gained international attention, witnessed McCartney manipulating young girls worldwide from his home.

McCartney used platforms like Snapchat and Instagram impersonating a teenage girl, convincing victims to share indecent images or engage in sexual acts on camera. This led to the tragic demise of a 12-year-old American girl, Cimarron Thomas, and her father. Authorities estimate McCartney victimized around 3,500 children globally.

The distressing scale of the crime was evident, with authorities recovering thousands of indecent images from seized devices. Justice John O'Hara condemned McCartney's actions as 'sadism and depravity.' McCartney now faces a life sentence, with potential release not considered before 2039.

(With inputs from agencies.)