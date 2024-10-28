Left Menu

India Takes Flight: Historic Launch of C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing in Vadodara

India and Spain have launched the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, marking a significant milestone in India's defense sector development. This new private sector venture aims to boost India's defense manufacturing, strengthen economic ties with Spain, and create a vibrant aviation ecosystem across the country.

Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024
  • India

In a landmark move for India's defense sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. This trailblazing initiative represents the first private-sector assembly line for military aircraft in India.

The facility, which will not only produce aircraft for the Indian military but also for future exports, exemplifies the growing defense manufacturing ecosystem in India. As part of a broader strategic vision, Modi highlighted that this venture would pave the way for India to manufacture civil aircraft in the coming years.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran conveyed the group's commitment to delivering the first all-Indian manufactured aircraft within two years. This project, initially spearheaded by the late Ratan Tata, symbolizes a major step forward in India's ambition to become a global aviation hub, both in defense and civil sectors.

