U.S. Finalizes AI Investment Rules Amid China Tech Concerns

The Biden administration is finalizing rules to limit U.S. investments in Chinese technology sectors like AI, semiconductors, and quantum information technologies to protect national security. Effective January 2, the rules aim to prevent aiding China's military and intelligence development, while allowing investment in publicly traded securities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration announced on Monday the finalization of regulations restricting U.S. investments in certain Chinese technology sectors. The rules target areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum information technologies, which could pose a threat to national security.

Initiated by an executive order from President Joe Biden in August 2023 and proposed in June by the U.S. Treasury, these measures are crucial to prevent American capital and expertise from boosting China's military and cyber capabilities. Treasury's new Office of Global Transactions will oversee the implementation of these rules starting January 2.

The regulations include exceptions for U.S. investments in publicly traded securities, though prior actions already control transactions involving specific Chinese companies. Critics, including the House select committee on China, have raised concerns about U.S. funds contributing to China's military advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

