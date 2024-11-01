Left Menu

Blinken Urges Global Pressure on North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasizes the need for global pressure, particularly from China, on North Korea to halt provocative actions like troop deployments in Ukraine. This comes after a robust dialogue between the U.S. and China regarding these concerns.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged global powers, including China, to exert pressure on North Korea to cease its provocative military actions, particularly its deployment of troops in Ukraine. Blinken made these remarks following a week of intense discussions with Chinese officials.

Blinken highlighted that this appeal for action is not only from the United States but represents a widespread international demand. He stated, "I think they know well the concerns that we have and the expectations... so we'll see if they take action."

The U.S. continues to engage China on these crucial matters, hoping for a collective effort to address and mitigate North Korea's aggressive maneuvers that threaten global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

