Mexican Remittances Face Record Drop Amid Peso Depreciation
Remittances to Mexico fell by 4.6% in September 2023, the largest drop in eleven years, as the Mexican peso's depreciation affected measured dollar values. Remittances are a crucial foreign currency source for Mexico, coming mainly from the U.S., and are vital for low-income families despite concerns over illicit transfers.
In September, remittances sent to Mexico fell sharply by 4.6%, marking the most significant annual downturn in eleven years, according to figures from Mexico's central bank released on Friday. The decline is attributed to the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the dollar.
Mexico remains the world's second-largest recipient of remittances, a vital source of foreign exchange, as highlighted by the World Bank. In September, the remittance flow was recorded at $5.36 billion, down from $5.62 billion in the same period last year.
The peso's depreciation, over 13% against the dollar by the end of September, has influenced the decline, despite remittances increasing by 8.7% locally, as noted by Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs. Concerns persist over some funds being used for illicit purposes, impacting low-income families relying on these transfers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Finance Minister Embarks on Strategic IMF and World Bank Meetings in Washington
World Bank Supports Argentina with $2 Billion Loan for Social Development
World Bank, Jamaica Launch $12M Waterfront Revitalization Project to Transform Kingston
World Bank Launches Global Challenge Programs to Address Key Development Issues
World Bank Approves $63 M for Post-Hurricane Beryl Recovery in St. Vincent and Grenadines