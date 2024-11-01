Left Menu

Mexican Remittances Face Record Drop Amid Peso Depreciation

Remittances to Mexico fell by 4.6% in September 2023, the largest drop in eleven years, as the Mexican peso's depreciation affected measured dollar values. Remittances are a crucial foreign currency source for Mexico, coming mainly from the U.S., and are vital for low-income families despite concerns over illicit transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:16 IST
Mexican Remittances Face Record Drop Amid Peso Depreciation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In September, remittances sent to Mexico fell sharply by 4.6%, marking the most significant annual downturn in eleven years, according to figures from Mexico's central bank released on Friday. The decline is attributed to the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the dollar.

Mexico remains the world's second-largest recipient of remittances, a vital source of foreign exchange, as highlighted by the World Bank. In September, the remittance flow was recorded at $5.36 billion, down from $5.62 billion in the same period last year.

The peso's depreciation, over 13% against the dollar by the end of September, has influenced the decline, despite remittances increasing by 8.7% locally, as noted by Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs. Concerns persist over some funds being used for illicit purposes, impacting low-income families relying on these transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024