Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Success Propels Shares Up

Novo Nordisk's recent quarterly report has revealed robust sales of its weight-loss drug, Wegovy, surpassing market expectations and boosting shares by nearly 9%.

According to CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, the company anticipates a significant boost in Wegovy sales in the U.S. for Q4, attributing this to resolving earlier supply restrictions and stable pricing.

Internationally, Wegovy's sales also exceeded forecasts as the drug expanded into new markets. However, Jorgensen voiced concerns over unregulated compounding channels in the U.S., which could pose safety risks although they currently do not affect Novo Nordisk's business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)