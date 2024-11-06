Left Menu

Airtel's Bold Leap: Bringing 4G to the Pinnacles of Ladakh

Bharti Airtel has launched its 4G network in some of the highest and most remote settlements in Ladakh, including the military outposts of Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie. This move makes Airtel the first private telecom provider to extend services to this challenging terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:03 IST
Airtel's Bold Leap: Bringing 4G to the Pinnacles of Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move in telecommunications, Bharti Airtel launched its 4G network in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie, one of the highest military outposts in Ladakh, on Wednesday.

This achievement makes Airtel the sole private telecom operator offering services at elevations of 16,700 feet, extending crucial connectivity to these remote areas.

The deployment, accomplished in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Leh Signallers, involved installing 17 mobile towers across the challenging terrains of Kargil, Siachen, Galwan, Daulat Beg Oldie, and Changthang to connect remote Ladakh communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024