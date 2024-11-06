Airtel's Bold Leap: Bringing 4G to the Pinnacles of Ladakh

In a pioneering move in telecommunications, Bharti Airtel launched its 4G network in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie, one of the highest military outposts in Ladakh, on Wednesday.

This achievement makes Airtel the sole private telecom operator offering services at elevations of 16,700 feet, extending crucial connectivity to these remote areas.

The deployment, accomplished in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Leh Signallers, involved installing 17 mobile towers across the challenging terrains of Kargil, Siachen, Galwan, Daulat Beg Oldie, and Changthang to connect remote Ladakh communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)