Sonata Software's Financial Growth Amid Modernization Momentum

Sonata Software, a prominent name in Modernization Engineering, has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Despite a challenging environment, Sonata reported a 2.3% quarter-on-quarter growth in its international IT services, demonstrating the company's resilience and strategic direction.

Sonata secured three major deals during this period, including its inaugural multi-million-dollar venture on Microsoft's Fabric. Additionally, the firm made strides in artificial intelligence modernization with a leading global pharmaceutical company, utilizing its 'responsible first' differentiated Harmoni.AI offering.

The company has expanded its client base across hyperscalers and platform businesses, contributing to a diversified growth strategy. Sonata's bold move into IT security has further solidified its competitive edge, positioning the firm well for future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)