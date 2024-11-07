Sonata Software's Financial Growth Amid Modernization Momentum
Sonata Software releases its quarterly financial results, highlighting a 2.3% growth in international IT services despite challenges like a 5% decline in PAT. The company secured major deals, showcasing its modernization prowess through offerings such as Microsoft Fabric and Harmoni.AI.
Sonata Software, a prominent name in Modernization Engineering, has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Despite a challenging environment, Sonata reported a 2.3% quarter-on-quarter growth in its international IT services, demonstrating the company's resilience and strategic direction.
Sonata secured three major deals during this period, including its inaugural multi-million-dollar venture on Microsoft's Fabric. Additionally, the firm made strides in artificial intelligence modernization with a leading global pharmaceutical company, utilizing its 'responsible first' differentiated Harmoni.AI offering.
The company has expanded its client base across hyperscalers and platform businesses, contributing to a diversified growth strategy. Sonata's bold move into IT security has further solidified its competitive edge, positioning the firm well for future opportunities.
