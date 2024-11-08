Left Menu

Reliance Challenges India's Spectrum Allotment Approach

Reliance led by Mukesh Ambani has reiterated its request to India's telecom regulator to consider an auction for satellite spectrum allocation. The company views the proposed first-come, first-serve method as flawed. This stance aligns with growing concerns over a policy favoring Elon Musk's Starlink in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:40 IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022 (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's corporation, Reliance, reiterated its call for India's telecom regulator to re-evaluate the proposed satellite spectrum allocation method. The latest appeal suggests implementing an auction process.

Ravi Gandhi, Reliance's top policy executive, criticized the first-come, first-serve policy as "flawed" and discriminatory. His comments were made during a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India session, which included representatives from Starlink, spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk, and telecom firm Bharti Airtel.

The administrative spectrum allocation is viewed as beneficial to Starlink, which has shown interest in entering the Indian market, despite facing ongoing regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

