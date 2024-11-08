Left Menu

Dixon and Nokia Unite to Boost India's Broadband Device Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies, in collaboration with Nokia, has begun manufacturing fixed broadband devices in India. This partnership seeks to meet the growing demand for FTTH and 5G FWA technologies. The initiative will create 3,000 jobs, with Nokia leading design and Dixon handling manufacturing at a Noida facility.

Updated: 08-11-2024 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dixon Technologies, a major player in electronic manufacturing services, has teamed up with Nokia to kick off the production of fixed broadband devices in India. This strategic collaboration aims to harness the growing demand for Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies across the country.

The manufacturing endeavor, managed by Dixon Electro, a Dixon Technologies subsidiary, is set to produce up to 10 million devices annually at its Noida facility. Nokia's research and development center in Chennai will lead the design and development of these cutting-edge devices, while Dixon focuses on large-scale manufacturing.

The partnership, which will generate about 3,000 new jobs, is also a significant move towards strengthening India's broadband infrastructure. By adding 5G Fixed Wireless Access and Wi-Fi capabilities, Nokia enhances its in-home broadband toolkit for Indian operators. This alliance underscores a mutual commitment to boosting connectivity and facilitating India's digital transformation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

