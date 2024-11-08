NHTSA Raises Concerns Over Tesla's FSD Promotion

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) voiced concerns about Tesla's social media messaging concerning its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

NHTSA's worry stems from Tesla's implications that their FSD can be used as a robotaxi, negating the need for constant driver attention. This issue has elevated in importance following an investigation the agency initiated in October into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equiped with FSD software.

The inquiry came after four reported accidents, including a fatal crash this year. In an email from May 14 released publicly, the NHTSA criticized Tesla's social media announcements for potentially misleading the public into viewing the FSD as anything other than a driver assist system demanding vigilant supervision and occasional driver intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)