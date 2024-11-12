Vocera Secures $500,000 to Revolutionize Voice AI Testing
Tech company Vocera, founded by three IIT Bombay alumni, received $500,000 from startup accelerator Y Combinator. This funding will expand its advanced voice AI testing solutions. Vocera claims that its solutions streamline the testing of voice agents with real-world scenarios, enhancing testing efficiency and accuracy while minimizing errors.
- Country:
- India
Tech innovator Vocera, promoted by a trio of IIT Bombay graduates, has successfully secured USD 500,000 in funding from the startup accelerator Y Combinator.
This capital injection is set to boost Vocera's business focused on testing and evaluating voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Already, the company's technology assists firms in reducing manual testing hours through automation.
Vocera's platform allows companies to test their voice AI agents against simulated real-world scenarios, enhancing accuracy and efficiency. The team aims to establish a new benchmark for evaluating reliable voice AI systems before their deployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Engineer Rashid's Surrender Marks New Twist in Terror Funding Case
COP16: The Funding Dilemma at Global Conservation Summit
COP16 Summit Faces Funding Hurdle in Biodiversity Fight
Tripura to Boost Ayurvedic Medicine with New Funding and College Plans
Volvo Cars to Take Control of Battery Venture as Northvolt Faces Funding Issues