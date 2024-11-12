Vocera Secures $500,000 to Revolutionize Voice AI Testing

Tech innovator Vocera, promoted by a trio of IIT Bombay graduates, has successfully secured USD 500,000 in funding from the startup accelerator Y Combinator.

This capital injection is set to boost Vocera's business focused on testing and evaluating voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Already, the company's technology assists firms in reducing manual testing hours through automation.

Vocera's platform allows companies to test their voice AI agents against simulated real-world scenarios, enhancing accuracy and efficiency. The team aims to establish a new benchmark for evaluating reliable voice AI systems before their deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)