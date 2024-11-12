Left Menu

Vocera Secures $500,000 to Revolutionize Voice AI Testing

Tech company Vocera, founded by three IIT Bombay alumni, received $500,000 from startup accelerator Y Combinator. This funding will expand its advanced voice AI testing solutions. Vocera claims that its solutions streamline the testing of voice agents with real-world scenarios, enhancing testing efficiency and accuracy while minimizing errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:35 IST
Vocera Secures $500,000 to Revolutionize Voice AI Testing
  • Country:
  • India

Tech innovator Vocera, promoted by a trio of IIT Bombay graduates, has successfully secured USD 500,000 in funding from the startup accelerator Y Combinator.

This capital injection is set to boost Vocera's business focused on testing and evaluating voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Already, the company's technology assists firms in reducing manual testing hours through automation.

Vocera's platform allows companies to test their voice AI agents against simulated real-world scenarios, enhancing accuracy and efficiency. The team aims to establish a new benchmark for evaluating reliable voice AI systems before their deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024