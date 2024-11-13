STL Wins Strategic BharatNet III Project in Jammu & Kashmir
STL (NSE: STLTECH) has secured the Jammu & Kashmir segment of the BharatNet III project, in collaboration with Dilip Buildcon Limited. Valued at ₹2600 crore, the project leverages STL's advanced fibre deployment technology to provide reliable broadband connectivity to underserved areas, enhancing opportunities in education, healthcare, and economic development.
STL, a prominent optical and digital solutions provider, has won the strategically important Jammu & Kashmir section of the BharatNet III project, in partnership with Dilip Buildcon Limited. This project, valued at ₹2600 crore, is part of STL's mission to connect the world and transform lives through reliable broadband access.
STL distinguishes itself from competitors through its Automation-led Fibre deployment strategy, integrating advanced technologies such as drone surveys and AI-led network design. This approach results in significantly faster fibre deployment with fewer cuts, tailored specifically for large-scale BharatNet rollouts across underserved regions.
With a proven track record in complex projects, having previously executed the expansive Network for Spectrum for the Indian Armed Forces, STL is committed to expanding broadband connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir. This will provide enhanced opportunities in sectors like education and healthcare, fostering overall economic development.
