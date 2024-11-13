India's Smartphone Market: The Rise of Vivo and iQoo
In India's July-September 2024 quarter, smartphone supplies rose by 6% to 4.6 crore, largely dominated by Chinese brands. Vivo led the market, while iQoo saw the highest growth. Apple's shipments hit a record 4 million units. The premium phone segment surged by 86%, spearheaded by iPhones.
In the July-September quarter of 2024, smartphone supplies in India reported a significant 6% rise, totaling 4.6 crore units, according to a recent IDC report. Vivo emerged as the market leader with the most substantial growth witnessed by iQoo among the top ten brands.
Chinese manufacturers dominated the market landscape, claiming approximately 72% of the total market share. The report highlighted an enthusiastic performance from Apple, which recorded its best quarter, shipping 4 million units, driven by the popularity of iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 models.
The premium smartphone segment experienced remarkable growth, with volumes surging by 86% and market share doubling from 2% to 4%. The entry-premium category also thrived with 42% YoY growth. Vivo continued its lead for a third consecutive quarter, buoyed by its Y, T3, and V40 series.
