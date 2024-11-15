Kremlin-YouTube Speed Dispute: The Digital Tug of War
The Kremlin attributes slow YouTube speeds in Russia to Google's non-compliance with local laws. Despite mass outages reported by Russian internet monitoring services, Google disputes claims of equipment issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggests the issue is not a high priority for most Russians, as noted by Mediascope data.
- Country:
- Russia
On Friday, the Kremlin attributed the reduced speeds of YouTube in Russia to Google's alleged non-compliance with the country's laws, with President Vladimir Putin investigating the matter.
Mass outages of the video hosting site, owned by Google, have been noted by Russian internet monitoring services over recent months. The Kremlin accuses Google's inadequate technology upgrades as the cause, a notion Google and tech experts challenge.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that enhancing YouTube speeds, used daily by over 50 million Russians, is not a priority for the general populace, referring to data from Mediascope.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- YouTube
- Russia
- internet
- speed
- Putin
- Peskov
- Mediascope
- technology
ALSO READ
Lightning's Speed Revolutionizes AI Audio, Slashes Costs for Voicebots
Putin Calls for Fair World Order Amid Sanctions Dispute
Countdown to Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Speeds Up Preparations
Tragic Bus Crash in Almora: Overcrowding and Speeding Among Possible Causes
India Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Russia: New Ambassador Presents Credentials to Putin