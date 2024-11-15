Left Menu

Kremlin-YouTube Speed Dispute: The Digital Tug of War

The Kremlin attributes slow YouTube speeds in Russia to Google's non-compliance with local laws. Despite mass outages reported by Russian internet monitoring services, Google disputes claims of equipment issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggests the issue is not a high priority for most Russians, as noted by Mediascope data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:02 IST
Kremlin-YouTube Speed Dispute: The Digital Tug of War
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Friday, the Kremlin attributed the reduced speeds of YouTube in Russia to Google's alleged non-compliance with the country's laws, with President Vladimir Putin investigating the matter.

Mass outages of the video hosting site, owned by Google, have been noted by Russian internet monitoring services over recent months. The Kremlin accuses Google's inadequate technology upgrades as the cause, a notion Google and tech experts challenge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that enhancing YouTube speeds, used daily by over 50 million Russians, is not a priority for the general populace, referring to data from Mediascope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024