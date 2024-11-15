On Friday, the Kremlin attributed the reduced speeds of YouTube in Russia to Google's alleged non-compliance with the country's laws, with President Vladimir Putin investigating the matter.

Mass outages of the video hosting site, owned by Google, have been noted by Russian internet monitoring services over recent months. The Kremlin accuses Google's inadequate technology upgrades as the cause, a notion Google and tech experts challenge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that enhancing YouTube speeds, used daily by over 50 million Russians, is not a priority for the general populace, referring to data from Mediascope.

