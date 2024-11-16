GIFT City Launches International Fintech Institute to Propel India’s Fintech Industry
The GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI) is being launched to transform India's fintech landscape by delivering advanced training and research. Partnering with Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar, and UC San Diego, it aims to bridge the skills gap in finance and technology through innovative educational programs.
The newly announced GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI) is set to transform India's fintech sector by providing cutting-edge research and training. This ambitious initiative is a collaboration between Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar, and UC San Diego.
Slated to launch in January 2025, GIFT IFI will offer a series of stackable programs, including Fintech Foundations, Cyber Security, and AI/ML applications. Designed for a diverse range of learners, these programs aim to bridge the technology and finance skill gap by enabling continuous upskilling.
The institute aims to position India as a world leader in fintech by tackling global challenges and fostering innovation. The initiative has attracted keen interest from various industry stakeholders eager to contribute and collaborate.
