GIFT City Launches International Fintech Institute to Propel India’s Fintech Industry

The newly announced GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI) is set to transform India's fintech sector by providing cutting-edge research and training. This ambitious initiative is a collaboration between Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar, and UC San Diego.

Slated to launch in January 2025, GIFT IFI will offer a series of stackable programs, including Fintech Foundations, Cyber Security, and AI/ML applications. Designed for a diverse range of learners, these programs aim to bridge the technology and finance skill gap by enabling continuous upskilling.

The institute aims to position India as a world leader in fintech by tackling global challenges and fostering innovation. The initiative has attracted keen interest from various industry stakeholders eager to contribute and collaborate.

