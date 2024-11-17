India's Hypersonic Breakthrough: Testing the Limits of Speed
India advances its military capabilities by successfully testing a long-range hypersonic missile off Odisha's coast, marking its entry into an elite group of nations with such advanced weaponry. Developed by DRDO, the missile offers enhanced speed and evasion capabilities, strengthening India's defense in the global arena.
In a significant leap for India's defense capabilities, the country has successfully conducted a flight-test of a long-range hypersonic missile off the Odisha coast, joining an exclusive club of nations with this technology.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the missile test performed as part of India's first long-range hypersonic mission as a 'historic achievement.' Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile is capable of carrying varying payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers.
India's achievement positions it among global leaders, as nations like Russia and China continue to advance in hypersonic technology, with many other countries actively working on similar systems. This development comes as India focuses on enhancing its combat capabilities amid regional military tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
