Krish Shankar Joins Compport's Board: A Leap Forward in Compensation Technology

Compport, a renowned compensation software provider, welcomes Krish Shankar as a Board Advisor. Shankar, an HR expert with four decades of experience, will drive Compport's mission to innovate global compensation practices through advanced, configurable solutions focusing on transparency and equity.

Compport, an up-and-coming leader in compensation software, has announced that Krish Shankar will join its Board of Advisors. Shankar brings nearly forty years of experience in human resources across major global organizations to the role, enriching Compport's strategic mission to advance compensation practices.

The company's rapid growth and presence across India, Southeast Asia, North America, and the EU reflect its commitment to empowering organizations with fair and competitive reward structures using innovative technology. Krish Shankar's expertise in HR leadership, notably at companies like Infosys, Bharti Airtel, and Philips, positions him as an influential force for Compport's future innovations.

Shankar's inclusion is expected to bolster Compport's ability to meet evolving client needs, emphasizing pay transparency and equity. His influence is particularly seen in advancing HR practices in India, as the company continues to elevate its global suite of solutions. Compport's comprehensive platform facilitates streamlined processes for businesses in over 35 countries, ensuring fair and inspiring compensation strategies.

