Tragedy Strikes Again: Students Injured in Hunan Collision

A vehicle collision outside Yongan Primary School in Changde, Hunan province, injured multiple students on Tuesday morning, according to reports by Global Times.

The crash happened in front of the school, located in the Dingcheng District of Changde, with specific casualty numbers pending confirmation, as reported by CCTV news. This incident marks another distressing episode following a recent vehicle attack in Zhuhai.

Social media footage, verified by Reuters, shows students fleeing the scene while a white vehicle remains stalled. Subsequently, videos on Douyin depict men assaulting a person near the vehicle and law enforcement taking control. This raises alarming questions about rising vehicle-related attacks in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)