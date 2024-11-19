Russia Rolls Out Mobile Bomb Shelters Amid Rising Tensions

Russia has launched the serial production of mobile bomb shelters capable of withstanding nuclear shockwaves and radiation, the latest move aimed at bolstering civilian safety against diverse threats.

The 'KUB-M' shelter, according to the country's emergency ministry's research institute, is a reinforced structure resembling a shipping container. It offers 48 hours of protection for up to 54 people, with a modular design allowing for additional units. This innovation follows the recent U.S. authorization for Ukraine to deploy long-range missiles into Russian territory, a decision Moscow condemned.

President Vladimir Putin recently approved a new doctrine lowering Russia's nuclear weapon use threshold, underscoring the heightened tensions. The reported multifunctional shelters are easily transportable, connectable to water sources, and can be deployed even in the harsh northern permafrost, underscoring their strategic utility.

