Russia Rolls Out Mobile Bomb Shelters Amid Rising Tensions

Russia has started producing mobile bomb shelters, designed to protect against threats like nuclear explosions. The 'KUB-M' can shield up to 54 people for 48 hours. Announcement follows U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles, raising geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has launched the serial production of mobile bomb shelters capable of withstanding nuclear shockwaves and radiation, the latest move aimed at bolstering civilian safety against diverse threats.

The 'KUB-M' shelter, according to the country's emergency ministry's research institute, is a reinforced structure resembling a shipping container. It offers 48 hours of protection for up to 54 people, with a modular design allowing for additional units. This innovation follows the recent U.S. authorization for Ukraine to deploy long-range missiles into Russian territory, a decision Moscow condemned.

President Vladimir Putin recently approved a new doctrine lowering Russia's nuclear weapon use threshold, underscoring the heightened tensions. The reported multifunctional shelters are easily transportable, connectable to water sources, and can be deployed even in the harsh northern permafrost, underscoring their strategic utility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

