Left Menu

China’s SpaceSail Sets Course for Brazil’s Satellite Market

China's SpaceSail has signed an MOU to enter Brazil's satellite market, challenging Elon Musk's Starlink. The agreement with Telecomunicacoes Brasileiras S.A. aims to provide satellite communications and broadband services across Latin America. This signing coincides with President Xi Jinping's visit to Brazil to meet with President Lula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:40 IST
China’s SpaceSail Sets Course for Brazil’s Satellite Market
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its satellite communications reach, China's SpaceSail has entered the Brazilian market, setting the stage to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink. The company announced on Wednesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Brazilian telecom firm Telecomunicacoes Brasileiras S.A. The collaboration seeks to enhance satellite communications and offer broadband Internet services across the Latin American country.

The agreement emerges as part of a broader series of discussions scheduled during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brazil. President Xi is set to engage in high-profile talks with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and fostering economic cooperation.

SpaceSail's entry into the Latin American market signifies a critical step in China's efforts to bolster its satellite network presence worldwide. By partnering with local entities such as Telecomunicacoes Brasileiras S.A., SpaceSail aims to create a more competitive landscape in the satellite broadband sector, which has been largely dominated by Starlink.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024