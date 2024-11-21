Innovative Minds Converge at Bengaluru Tech Summit

As the Bengaluru Tech Summit wrapped up, attendees were captivated by the myriad innovative solutions presented, ranging from water pollution to skull fracture detection.

Young researchers from Jain Deemed to be University impressed with their biodegradable sanitary pads project, which generated significant interest at the event.

The Bio Posters competition offered a platform for young talents to connect with mentors and industry leaders, fostering opportunities for future collaboration.

