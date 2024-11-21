Left Menu

Innovative Minds Converge at Bengaluru Tech Summit

The Bengaluru Tech Summit showcased innovative projects by young researchers, including biodegradable sanitary pads and skull fracture detection using CNN. The event provided a platform for students to connect with industry experts. Researchers were surprised by the positive response and networking opportunities.

As the Bengaluru Tech Summit wrapped up, attendees were captivated by the myriad innovative solutions presented, ranging from water pollution to skull fracture detection.

Young researchers from Jain Deemed to be University impressed with their biodegradable sanitary pads project, which generated significant interest at the event.

The Bio Posters competition offered a platform for young talents to connect with mentors and industry leaders, fostering opportunities for future collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

