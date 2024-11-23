On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the ongoing testing of the country's latest military innovation, the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, promising that a stock is ready for combat scenarios. This statement followed Ukraine's report of working on developing air defense systems to counter the burgeoning threat.

The launch of this new intermediate-range weapon into Ukraine marks a significant escalation, described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a breach, aided by Western allies, in creating systems to mitigate new risks. This move is seen as a response to Ukraine's deployment of U.S. and British missiles against Russian targets.

Experts highlighted the Oreshnik's innovative design, which allows it to carry multiple warheads to strike various targets simultaneously, echoing capabilities of longer-range missiles. As tensions rise with Western countries, the missile's firing acts as a stern warning from Moscow, urging restraint against further involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)