Left Menu

Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A New Wave of Geopolitical Tension

Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced continued testing of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat, following its initial firing in Ukraine. The missile's unique capability to deliver multiple warheads raises concerns amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine, along with Western allies, is developing countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:20 IST
Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A New Wave of Geopolitical Tension

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the ongoing testing of the country's latest military innovation, the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, promising that a stock is ready for combat scenarios. This statement followed Ukraine's report of working on developing air defense systems to counter the burgeoning threat.

The launch of this new intermediate-range weapon into Ukraine marks a significant escalation, described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a breach, aided by Western allies, in creating systems to mitigate new risks. This move is seen as a response to Ukraine's deployment of U.S. and British missiles against Russian targets.

Experts highlighted the Oreshnik's innovative design, which allows it to carry multiple warheads to strike various targets simultaneously, echoing capabilities of longer-range missiles. As tensions rise with Western countries, the missile's firing acts as a stern warning from Moscow, urging restraint against further involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024