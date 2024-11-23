Huawei's Bold Aim: 100,000 Apps for Harmony OS

Huawei, the Chinese tech behemoth, is ambitiously working towards integrating 100,000 applications into its Harmony operating system in the upcoming months, as revealed during a Saturday conference.

The firm's chairman, Xu Zhijun, stressed the need for more personalized apps beyond the current 15,000, to fulfill consumer requirements and combat challenges posed by U.S. sanctions.

Xu urged developers to innovate underlining that extensive adoption will see the system mature rapidly. Despite American restrictions, Huawei continues investing substantially in Harmony's growth to perfect its in-house tech solutions.

