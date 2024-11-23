Left Menu

Huawei's Bold Aim: 100,000 Apps for Harmony OS

Huawei, blacklisted by the U.S., aims for 100,000 applications on its Harmony OS. Despite 15,000 existing apps, the tech giant seeks more personalized offerings. The move underscores China's push for tech self-reliance amid U.S. tensions. Huawei emphasizes developers' role in enriching the ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:05 IST
Huawei's Bold Aim: 100,000 Apps for Harmony OS
  • Country:
  • China

Huawei, the Chinese tech behemoth, is ambitiously working towards integrating 100,000 applications into its Harmony operating system in the upcoming months, as revealed during a Saturday conference.

The firm's chairman, Xu Zhijun, stressed the need for more personalized apps beyond the current 15,000, to fulfill consumer requirements and combat challenges posed by U.S. sanctions.

Xu urged developers to innovate underlining that extensive adoption will see the system mature rapidly. Despite American restrictions, Huawei continues investing substantially in Harmony's growth to perfect its in-house tech solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024