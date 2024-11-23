Huawei's Bold Aim: 100,000 Apps for Harmony OS
Huawei, blacklisted by the U.S., aims for 100,000 applications on its Harmony OS. Despite 15,000 existing apps, the tech giant seeks more personalized offerings. The move underscores China's push for tech self-reliance amid U.S. tensions. Huawei emphasizes developers' role in enriching the ecosystem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:05 IST
- Country:
- China
Huawei, the Chinese tech behemoth, is ambitiously working towards integrating 100,000 applications into its Harmony operating system in the upcoming months, as revealed during a Saturday conference.
The firm's chairman, Xu Zhijun, stressed the need for more personalized apps beyond the current 15,000, to fulfill consumer requirements and combat challenges posed by U.S. sanctions.
Xu urged developers to innovate underlining that extensive adoption will see the system mature rapidly. Despite American restrictions, Huawei continues investing substantially in Harmony's growth to perfect its in-house tech solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's J-35A Stealth Fighter Takes Center Stage at Zhuhai Air Show
Manolo Blahnik Steps into China: A New Chapter for Luxury Footwear
Streelman, Whitney, and Hoey Share Lead Amid Windy Conditions at Technology Championship
Prabowo Subianto's Diplomatic Tour: China, US, APEC, and G20
Philippines Strengthens Maritime Sovereignty Amidst South China Sea Tensions