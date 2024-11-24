Barcelona Rises: Thousands Demand Affordable Housing

Thousands of residents took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday, calling for a reduction in housing rental prices and better living conditions. The protest, involving around 22,000 people, underscores a growing crisis as Spain contends with the dual pressures of boosting tourism and curbing skyrocketing rents.

Data from the Catalan Housing Agency revealed that rental prices in Barcelona during the second quarter of 2024 were nearly 70% higher than a decade ago. Protesters, including Carme, a spokeswoman for a tenants union, voiced their struggles with spending half of their wages on rent, emphasizing the urgency for change.

In response, the Spanish government announced measures targeting short-term and seasonal holiday lettings. The crackdown will include investigating listings on popular platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com to ensure compliance with licensing regulations. Similar protests have taken place across Spain, highlighting the widespread impact of housing shortages on seasonal workers.

