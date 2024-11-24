Left Menu

Barcelona Rises: Thousands Demand Affordable Housing

Around 22,000 individuals protested in Barcelona, advocating for reduced rental costs and improved living conditions. As Spain grapples with balancing tourism and high rents, demonstrations highlight the tension between gentrification and affordable housing. The government plans to tighten regulations on short-term rentals.

Thousands of residents took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday, calling for a reduction in housing rental prices and better living conditions. The protest, involving around 22,000 people, underscores a growing crisis as Spain contends with the dual pressures of boosting tourism and curbing skyrocketing rents.

Data from the Catalan Housing Agency revealed that rental prices in Barcelona during the second quarter of 2024 were nearly 70% higher than a decade ago. Protesters, including Carme, a spokeswoman for a tenants union, voiced their struggles with spending half of their wages on rent, emphasizing the urgency for change.

In response, the Spanish government announced measures targeting short-term and seasonal holiday lettings. The crackdown will include investigating listings on popular platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com to ensure compliance with licensing regulations. Similar protests have taken place across Spain, highlighting the widespread impact of housing shortages on seasonal workers.

