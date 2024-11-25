Boosting the Chip Industry: U.S. Allocates $60 Million in Subsidies

The U.S. Commerce Department announced nearly $60 million in government subsidies for BAE Systems and Rocket Lab to advance chip and semiconductor production for jets and satellites.

BAE is set to receive $35.5 million to increase chip production for F-35 fighter jets and satellites in New Hampshire, halving their modernization timeline. Meanwhile, Rocket Lab will receive $23.9 million to expand solar cell production by 50%, supporting significant U.S. space programs.

The initiatives are part of the Biden administration's $52.7 billion 'Chips and Science' program, aiming to secure technological superiority before the incoming administration. Recent awards include $6.6 billion to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's U.S. unit and $1.5 billion to GlobalFoundries.

(With inputs from agencies.)