India's Supercomputing Leap: A Self-Reliance Odyssey

India is making significant strides in supercomputing, with 33 supercomputers deployed across the country, boasting a total compute capacity of 32 petaflops as of November 21, 2024. These developments are part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), as revealed to the Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, emphasized India's newfound capability to design, develop, and manufacture supercomputing technologies domestically, reducing reliance on imports. Launched in 2015 with a budget outlay of Rs 4,500 crore over seven years, the NSM aims to cultivate a self-reliant ecosystem in supercomputing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 26, 2024, dedicated three PARAM Rudra supercomputers to facilitate advanced scientific research. Positioned in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata, these systems support studies in fields such as physics, cosmology, and material sciences, thereby providing a substantial boost to academic institutions and research organizations nationwide.

