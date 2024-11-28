Google Fights Back in Epic Games App Store Monopoly Case

Alphabet's Google appealed to a U.S. court to overturn a jury verdict and a judge's mandate to overhaul its Play Store.

The company argued in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the ruling favored Epic Games, creator of 'Fortnite,' and claimed legal errors were committed. Google warned that a "dramatic redesign" of Google Play and Android could harm developers and consumers.

Epic Games initially sued Google in 2020, alleging monopolistic practices regarding app access and payment systems on Android devices. A jury sided with Epic, prompting a court order mandating changes in Google's app distribution practices. The case awaits review by the appeals court, scheduled for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)