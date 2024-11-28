Left Menu

Google Fights Back in Epic Games App Store Monopoly Case

Alphabet's Google has urged a U.S. appeals court to overturn a judge's order mandating changes to its Play Store, stemming from Epic Games' claims of monopoly practices. Google argues that the trial's decision was biased and could negatively impact both developers and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 01:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google appealed to a U.S. court to overturn a jury verdict and a judge's mandate to overhaul its Play Store.

The company argued in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the ruling favored Epic Games, creator of 'Fortnite,' and claimed legal errors were committed. Google warned that a "dramatic redesign" of Google Play and Android could harm developers and consumers.

Epic Games initially sued Google in 2020, alleging monopolistic practices regarding app access and payment systems on Android devices. A jury sided with Epic, prompting a court order mandating changes in Google's app distribution practices. The case awaits review by the appeals court, scheduled for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

