Reloy's Referral Revolution: Propelling Proptech in India
Reloy, a proptech startup backed by HDFC Capital, anticipates a 40% revenue increase to Rs 25 crore this fiscal. Specializing in real estate loyalty and referrals, it aids builders in generating referral sales, capitalizing on surging housing demand post-COVID. The company projects even more significant growth in the 2024-25 fiscal.
Reloy, a proptech startup with backing from HDFC Capital, is on track to increase its revenue by 40% to Rs 25 crore this fiscal year, thanks to robust demand in the housing market.
The company, founded in 2015, specializes in helping builders generate referral sales, a strategy that has yielded Rs 1,450 crore in sales in the past year. CEO Akhil Saraf shared that this is set to grow further in the 2024-25 fiscal.
With clients like Godrej Properties and DLF, Reloy's platform streamlines post-purchase homeownership, integrating document management, construction tracking, and various homeowner rewards. The Proptech sector is projected to soar to a market size of USD 600 billion by 2047.
