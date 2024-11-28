Left Menu

Reloy's Referral Revolution: Propelling Proptech in India

Reloy, a proptech startup backed by HDFC Capital, anticipates a 40% revenue increase to Rs 25 crore this fiscal. Specializing in real estate loyalty and referrals, it aids builders in generating referral sales, capitalizing on surging housing demand post-COVID. The company projects even more significant growth in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:10 IST
Reloy's Referral Revolution: Propelling Proptech in India
  • Country:
  • India

Reloy, a proptech startup with backing from HDFC Capital, is on track to increase its revenue by 40% to Rs 25 crore this fiscal year, thanks to robust demand in the housing market.

The company, founded in 2015, specializes in helping builders generate referral sales, a strategy that has yielded Rs 1,450 crore in sales in the past year. CEO Akhil Saraf shared that this is set to grow further in the 2024-25 fiscal.

With clients like Godrej Properties and DLF, Reloy's platform streamlines post-purchase homeownership, integrating document management, construction tracking, and various homeowner rewards. The Proptech sector is projected to soar to a market size of USD 600 billion by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024