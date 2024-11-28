TCS and IIT Kharagpur: Pioneering Digital Health Innovation
Tata Consultancy Services has joined with IIT Kharagpur to establish a research centre focusing on digital health, robotics, and intelligent systems. The initiative will feature three labs dedicated to advanced technology and enhance collaboration, driving innovation with over 150 TCS scientists contributing to the project.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have partnered to establish a state-of-the-art research centre. The centre will focus on driving innovation in digital health, robotics, and intelligent systems, pushing the boundaries of technological development.
Located at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park, the centre will house three advanced laboratories specializing in key areas such as sensing and communications, edge computing and analytics, and robotics and visual computing. Leading the initiative, over 150 TCS scientists will dedicate their efforts to pioneering research and development.
TCS CTO Harrick Vin emphasized the strategic collaboration with prestigious academic institutions to transform traditional industry engagement. IIT Kharagpur director Virendra Kumar Tewari remarked on the strengthened partnership's potential to tackle healthcare and automation challenges, setting new benchmarks in innovation.
