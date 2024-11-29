Bargains and Buzz: Black Friday Lures Holiday Shoppers

Retailers in Europe and the U.S. offered compelling deals this Black Friday, targeting bargain-savvy consumers. British department store John Lewis slashed prices by up to 300 pounds on Samsung TVs, while Currys highlighted discounts on popular tech.

In the U.S., Walmart and Target unveiled early hours and special offers on diverse products ranging from Lego toys to KitchenAid mixers. Despite fewer shopping days this season, foot traffic is expected to rise, driven by inflation-conscious consumers eager to seize deals.

As traditional in-store shopping faces competition from online modes, brands hope interactive experiences and eye-catching discounts will draw customers back to the aisles.

(With inputs from agencies.)