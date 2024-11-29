Left Menu

Bargains and Buzz: Black Friday Lures Holiday Shoppers

Retailers across Europe and the U.S. entice shoppers with exclusive products and significant discounts during Black Friday. With fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the pressure is on for retailers to appeal to inflation-sensitive consumers eager for holiday deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Retailers in Europe and the U.S. offered compelling deals this Black Friday, targeting bargain-savvy consumers. British department store John Lewis slashed prices by up to 300 pounds on Samsung TVs, while Currys highlighted discounts on popular tech.

In the U.S., Walmart and Target unveiled early hours and special offers on diverse products ranging from Lego toys to KitchenAid mixers. Despite fewer shopping days this season, foot traffic is expected to rise, driven by inflation-conscious consumers eager to seize deals.

As traditional in-store shopping faces competition from online modes, brands hope interactive experiences and eye-catching discounts will draw customers back to the aisles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

