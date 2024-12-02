Left Menu

Ola Electric Accelerates Network Expansion to 4,000 Stores

Ola Electric aims to expand its store network fourfold to 4,000 locations by December 2024. The plan includes co-locating stores with service facilities and onboarding 10,000 partners by 2025, extending its reach beyond major cities. Currently, Ola operates 800 stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:13 IST
Ola Electric announced ambitious plans on Monday to significantly expand its company-owned store network. The electric vehicle manufacturer aims to quadruple its number of outlets to 4,000 by December 20, 2024.

The company, which currently operates 800 stores, intends to open an additional 3,200 locations. Ola Electric emphasized that all new stores will be integrated with service facilities, bolstering its service infrastructure nationwide.

Highlighting the strategic expansion, Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said the extensive network will cover areas beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Moreover, the company's network partner programme will see the addition of 10,000 partners across sales and service by the close of 2025.

