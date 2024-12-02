U.S. Escalates Semiconductor Standoff with New Export Curbs on China

The United States initiated a stringent export crackdown on China's semiconductor sector, targeting a total of 140 companies, including Naura Technology Group. The move marks the third such effort in as many years to curtail Beijing's ambitions in the high-tech space. Chips remain at the center of U.S.-China tensions, with measures aimed at advanced memory and production tools.

As manufacturing export curbs tighten, the Biden administration seeks to limit China's access to AI-advancing chips crucial for military advancements. This significant action precedes the Republican transition and continues the previously tough stance against China led by former President Trump.

Chinese companies like Swaysure Technology Co and Shenzhen Pensun Technology now face new restrictions. Meanwhile, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo asserts that these measures are needed to prevent China from using domestic semiconductor advancements for military modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)