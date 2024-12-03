Starlink Connection: High Seas Drug Hunt

Indian authorities have announced an investigation into the use of Starlink satellite technology by drug traffickers after a massive meth seizure in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Police believe the smugglers used Starlink's internet to bypass legal routes, bringing $4.25 billion worth of meth into Indian waters.

Last week, police intercepted a Myanmar boat carrying over 6,000 kg of meth, marking a significant drug bust made possible through Starlink technology. The suspects, six Myanmar nationals, used Starlink Mini devices to navigate the seas, making it a concern for security officials.

As Starlink prepares for its Indian market launch, officials request details on the devices' purchasers and usage history. This development occurs amid discussions around Starlink's satellite spectrum allocation, facing opposition from Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani.

(With inputs from agencies.)